Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao purchased 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $324.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 3.36.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

