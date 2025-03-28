Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 892 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,359,000 after buying an additional 358,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 31,158 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,103,000 after buying an additional 338,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

AMP opened at $499.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.12. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

