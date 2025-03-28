B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.17. Approximately 3,490,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,678,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.54.

BTO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark raised shares of B2Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. Also, Director Gregory Barnes acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,420 shares of company stock worth $649,531. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

