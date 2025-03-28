Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 55,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 37,110 shares.The stock last traded at $2.01 and had previously closed at $2.09.
Banco Bradesco Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
