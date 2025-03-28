Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.61 billion.

Bank of China Price Performance

Bank of China stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 29,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,483. Bank of China has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BACHY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.