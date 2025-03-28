Barbara Powley Acquires 12,000 Shares of M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI) Stock

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Powley bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £11,520 ($14,914.55).

M&G Credit Income Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:MGCI traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 96.41 ($1.25). 483,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,407. M&G Credit Income Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 89 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 100 ($1.29). The company has a market capitalization of £142.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.48.

M&G Credit Income Investment (LON:MGCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 7.46 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. M&G Credit Income Investment had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 88.81%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Cuts Dividend

About M&G Credit Income Investment

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. M&G Credit Income Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.27%.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

