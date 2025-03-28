Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin Sells 1,000 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Henri Louis Gonin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.72, for a total value of C$27,720.55.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ABX opened at C$28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.40. The company has a market cap of C$34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$29.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

