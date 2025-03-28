Best Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, PayPal, and Mastercard are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent partial ownership in banking institutions, including both commercial and investment banks. Their performance is influenced by factors such as interest rates, economic conditions, and regulatory policies, and they provide investors the potential for dividends and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $471.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,463,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,909. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $509.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.67. The stock has a market cap of $297.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,657. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $681.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,996,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,061,077. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.14 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 6,947,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,945,017. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA stock traded down $10.21 on Friday, hitting $547.37. 779,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $550.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.28. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Recommended Stories