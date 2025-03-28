Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Stock Price Up 18.2% – What’s Next?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) shot up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 413,162,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 561% from the average session volume of 62,507,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Trading Up 18.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bezant Resources
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Bezant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.