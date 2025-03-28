BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,427. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 298,947 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.