BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 232.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 90,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,427. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
