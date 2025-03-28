Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 15.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 2,891,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,494,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.69.

Insider Activity

In other Bluebird Merchant Ventures news, insider Aidan Bishop acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,943.31). 40.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

