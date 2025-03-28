BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG) Shares Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF (TSE:ZJG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$115.82 and last traded at C$115.82. Approximately 390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$116.75.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.66.

BMO Junior Gold Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

