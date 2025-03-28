Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Announces Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

BOC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. The stock had a trading volume of 32,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $441.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.84. Boston Omaha has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 10,029 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $116,837.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,861,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,537,348.75. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,778. Company insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

