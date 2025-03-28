Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,408,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.89. The stock has a market cap of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

