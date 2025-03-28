Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) was up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $42.15. Approximately 335,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 201,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bowhead Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowhead Specialty

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. This represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth $1,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Bowhead Specialty by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter worth about $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.