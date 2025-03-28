Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) PT at $5.64

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

MPW stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 44,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

