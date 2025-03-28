BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$50.77 and last traded at C$50.78, with a volume of 204926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.69.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

