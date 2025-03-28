Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

