Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1386 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,438. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.76.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
