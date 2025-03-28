Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0798 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.5% increase from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Performance

CGHM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. 91,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $26.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

