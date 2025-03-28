Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 26.4% increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.30. 498,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,009. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.38.
About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
