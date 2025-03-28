Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 64429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$114.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.17.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.