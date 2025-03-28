Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 1.8 %

Carlsberg A/S stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 96,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,632. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7593 per share. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.