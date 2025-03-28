CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.18.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get CarMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMX

Insider Activity at CarMax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter worth $350,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $238,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 55,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $65.83 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.