Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 1,236 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $25,090.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,109.70. This represents a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSTL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,865. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Guggenheim set a $30.00 price objective on Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

