Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 189.2% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.27. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.65%. Analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

