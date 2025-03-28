CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Short Interest Up 188.2% in March

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 843,600 shares, an increase of 188.2% from the February 28th total of 292,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 34.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CERo Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CERo Therapeutics stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) by 550.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. CERo Therapeutics makes up about 0.2% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned 626.24% of CERo Therapeutics worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,779. CERo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $376.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

About CERo Therapeutics

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

