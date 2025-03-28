Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 64.37%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Price Performance

Shares of CHKR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,219. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

