China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

