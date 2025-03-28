China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%.
China Construction Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.09. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93.
About China Construction Bank
