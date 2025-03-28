China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Plans Dividend of $0.03

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

China Gold International Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JINFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257. China Gold International Resources has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

