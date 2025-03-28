China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on China Resources Power
China Resources Power Stock Performance
China Resources Power Company Profile
China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Power
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.