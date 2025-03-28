China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of China Resources Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

China Resources Power Stock Performance

China Resources Power Company Profile

OTCMKTS CRPJY remained flat at $33.85 during trading hours on Friday. China Resources Power has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

