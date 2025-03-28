Chinese Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 28th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, Diageo, UP Fintech, and Mettler-Toledo International are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks refer to shares issued by companies based in China that are traded on domestic stock exchanges such as the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, or on international platforms through programs like the Stock Connect Scheme. They represent equity ownership in Chinese companies and provide investors with exposure to China’s economic growth and market dynamics, though they can be subject to distinct regulatory environments and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $13.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.39. 223,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.38. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.32. 546,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,965. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.77. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $149.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.10.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,422,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. UP Fintech has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.48.

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $19.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,173.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,394. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,286.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,305.58. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

