CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
CIIG Merger Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99.
CIIG Merger Company Profile
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
