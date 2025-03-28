Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.10 and last traded at $41.22, with a volume of 67153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,296. The trade was a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Cimpress by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

