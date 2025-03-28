Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 95,746,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 89,944,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Clontarf Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Clontarf Energy

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.

