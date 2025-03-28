Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,609. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.