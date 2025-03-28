Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 137032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Cohu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $704.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. Analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Cohu by 3.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

