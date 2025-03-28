Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $195,000 Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in HUYA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in HUYA by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after buying an additional 1,681,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 302,988 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth $711,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.68.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $770.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,766.67%.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

