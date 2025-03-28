Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $490,000 Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Safehold were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.75. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 36.59 and a quick ratio of 36.59.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

