Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 13,757 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.1% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $377.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

