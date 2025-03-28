Comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 6.57% 12.13% 10.16% DeFi Technologies N/A 184.49% 13.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and DeFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 3 4.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and DeFi Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $66.18 million 4.02 $540,000.00 $0.05 37.80 DeFi Technologies $7.67 million 106.78 -$15.03 million $0.20 12.55

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than DeFi Technologies. DeFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats DeFi Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses on silver reserves in the Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies in early-stage ventures. Further, it offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.