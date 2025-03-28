Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Down 8.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.49 and last traded at $59.74. 319,730 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 649,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 35.85%.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. This trade represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

