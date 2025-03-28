Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conifer stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,967. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

