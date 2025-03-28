Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Creative Realities
Creative Realities Price Performance
NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,916. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Creative Realities had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
See Also
