CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of CEVMY remained flat at $28.40 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
