Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 246,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 750,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc bought 8,143,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,974,540. The trade was a 5.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 256,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 38,242 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

