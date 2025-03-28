Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Trading Up 3.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.