Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 521838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
