Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.01 and last traded at $68.78, with a volume of 521838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.98.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.63.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

