Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 78585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

Separately, Nomura Securities raised shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 32.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

