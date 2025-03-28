DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,032 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.76 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

