Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.05 and last traded at $85.34. Approximately 1,115,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,538,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $451,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

